Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 36,860 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,860 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 162,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,970. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

