Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $797,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 10,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

TXN stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,396. The company has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average is $164.14.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

