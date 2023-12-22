Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Fidus Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.68. 56,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $559.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.