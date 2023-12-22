Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. 318,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,772. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

