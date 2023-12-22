Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.15

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 37262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,287,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after acquiring an additional 427,320 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 295,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

