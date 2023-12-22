Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LSPD. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.78.

LSPD opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $230.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

