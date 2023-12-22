Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,805 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $82,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Linde by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.18. The company had a trading volume of 142,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,854. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.25. The stock has a market cap of $199.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

