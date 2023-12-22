Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 3.4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 1,094,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,749,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 140.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

