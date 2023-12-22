Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.74. The stock had a trading volume of 65,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $446.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

