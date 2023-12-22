Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE LMT opened at $448.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.