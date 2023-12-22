Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Cut by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $448.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

