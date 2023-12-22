LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Trimmed by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,531 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.34% of LPL Financial worth $60,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.73.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

