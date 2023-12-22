Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $455.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.27. The company had a trading volume of 417,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,203. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $511.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.47 and its 200 day moving average is $397.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

