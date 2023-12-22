Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,455,000 after buying an additional 146,014 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,624,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after buying an additional 337,096 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 94.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,416,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

