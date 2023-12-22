MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.18

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.18 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 9954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 11,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,006,700.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,728 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,636. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,924,000 after buying an additional 527,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,635,000 after buying an additional 153,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

