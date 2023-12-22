MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Ezio Bonvini Sells 18,880 Shares of Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MGNX opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MacroGenics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter worth $1,594,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 96,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

