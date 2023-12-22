Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 8.8 %

Mannatech stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

