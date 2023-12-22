Mark Reinstra Sells 4,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,050.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 18th, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00.

RBLX stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40.

Roblox last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

