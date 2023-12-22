MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 36,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 129,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. MarketWise’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 25,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $69,197.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,862.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 98,201 shares of company stock valued at $293,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MarketWise by 1.5% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 474,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

