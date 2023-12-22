Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 776.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 567,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,565,000 after acquiring an additional 502,860 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $59,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 170,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.22. 124,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.68. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.58 and a 1-year high of $224.22.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

