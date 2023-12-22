Martin Capital Advisors LLP Acquires 450 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.29. The stock had a trading volume of 509,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,371. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.75. The stock has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

