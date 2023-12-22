Martin Capital Advisors LLP Buys 200 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Morningstar makes up about 1.0% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $387,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Morningstar by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,293. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MORN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,012,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,802,110.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

