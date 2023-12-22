Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.11. 651,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

