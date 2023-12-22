Martin Capital Advisors LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 95.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in DaVita by 144.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in DaVita by 69.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 6.7% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

DaVita Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $105.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

