Martin Capital Advisors LLP Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.7% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $425.65. The stock had a trading volume of 186,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $337.69 and a 52 week high of $427.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.07 and a 200 day moving average of $397.27. The company has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

