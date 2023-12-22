Martin Capital Advisors LLP Raises Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Block accounts for 1.4% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter worth about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter worth about $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 29,277 shares valued at $1,524,871. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 957,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,517,084. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.60 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

