Martin Capital Advisors LLP Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.7% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $556.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.37 and its 200-day moving average is $480.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $568.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.88.

Get Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.