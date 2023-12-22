Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $407.77 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $410.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.81 and a 200-day moving average of $372.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

