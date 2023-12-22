Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.86.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masonite International will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 421.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

