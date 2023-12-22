Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 33.0% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,210,000 after acquiring an additional 767,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $423.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $397.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $427.61.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

