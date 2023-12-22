Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.00

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $127.73, with a volume of 13588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $403.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Materion by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Materion by 5.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Materion by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

