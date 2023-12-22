Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

MAXN stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 115.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

