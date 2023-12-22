McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.89. 333,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,800. The company has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.84.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,634. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

