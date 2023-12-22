McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 35.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,634 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.