McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Boosted by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3,968.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $452.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $476.35.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

