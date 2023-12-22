McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $361,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagstone Financial Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

