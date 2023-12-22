McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

