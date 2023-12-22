McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

