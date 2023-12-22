Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Truist Financial

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 518,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,883,000 after acquiring an additional 649,367 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

