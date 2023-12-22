Meredith Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 33,000 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,652 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.