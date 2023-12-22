Meredith Wealth Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.53. 64,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,454. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

