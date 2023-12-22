Meredith Wealth Planning Grows Stock Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning owned about 0.06% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 161.5% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145,125 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 877.5% in the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 206,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 185,150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 1,400,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.34. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

