Meredith Wealth Planning Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meredith Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.53% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGE. Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1,211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AVGE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,294. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $65.09.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

