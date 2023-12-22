Meredith Wealth Planning Has $1.62 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.2% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.49. 144,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

