Meredith Wealth Planning Has $389,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 469.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,662 shares of company stock worth $2,593,634. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $291.20. 351,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.92. The company has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

