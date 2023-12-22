Meredith Wealth Planning Has $4.91 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 3.7% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $626,137,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 885,484.4% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,582 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $48,194,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $27,743,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 87.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,241,000 after acquiring an additional 630,527 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. 124,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,164. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

