Meredith Wealth Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,405,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,522,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,628 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

