Meredith Wealth Planning Makes New Investment in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV)

Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning owned 14.01% of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AVGV stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $56.07. 965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,586. Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.00.

The Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (AVGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in global equity portfolios, weighted by geography. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through factor-investing, focusing on securities with value characteristics and higher expected returns.

