Meredith Wealth Planning Purchases 4,905 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Meredith Wealth Planning raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Meredith Wealth Planning owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 454,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. 51,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,359. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.