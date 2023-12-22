Meredith Wealth Planning Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meredith Wealth Planning trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

VTI traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $237.16. The company had a trading volume of 934,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,669. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.03. The company has a market cap of $334.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.06 and a 52-week high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

